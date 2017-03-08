Stepping Stones Associates v. Scialdone

RADIX, and BETSY BARROS, JJ.Gregory P. Scialdone, White Plains, N.Y. , for appellant Theresa M. Gugliotta, and Theresa M. Gugliotta, White Plains, NY, for appellant Gregory P. Scialdone . Finger & Finger, a Professional Corporation, White Plains, N.Y. , for respondents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.