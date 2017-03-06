Speeding Stop Leads To DWI Arrest In Scarsdale, Police Say
A Yonkers man was arrested over the weekend, when it was determined he was driving drunk being stopped by police for speeding in Scarsdale. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, patrol officers conducting radar enforcement on Post Road spotted an Acura, driven by 38-year-old Felix Bisono, traveling 63 mph - well above the posted speed limit - prompting police to conduct a traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary coming to terms with her new life
|3 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel...
|Mar 4
|33stenbrian
|1
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Mar 4
|joni rodman
|3,380
|New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ...
|Mar 1
|33stenbrian
|1
|Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10)
|Feb 24
|D healey
|4
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|Feb 21
|tomas coughlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC