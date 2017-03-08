Some White Plains bars plan to take break during St. Patrick's Day parade
Some White Plains bars will stop serving alcohol during the St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday in an effort to minimize excessive partying. Some bars in White Plains will close for two hours on St. Patrick's Day in what appears to be an effort to minimize excessive partying.
