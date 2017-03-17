Slain EMT's final moments revealed in chilling radio calls 0:0
A woman's shriek pierces the air in a radio transmission - the first indication of trouble at Watson Avenue and White Plains Road in the Bronx. "All units stay off the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|14 hr
|Robb noxious
|59
|Loading them Up (Mar '07)
|Sat
|Donald J Wump
|90
|NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09)
|Fri
|stepmad
|55
|Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N...
|Mar 17
|333stenbrian
|1
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 15
|building seven
|4
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Mar 9
|LAWYERS GONE WILD
|8
|Hillary coming to terms with her new life
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC