Shooter Pleads Guilty To Ambush Murder Of Peekskill Man
A 22-year-old man from White Plains has pleaded guilty to murder for his role in a fatal ambush shooting that took the life of a Peekskill man last year. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. announced that Aaron George has pleaded guilty to individual counts of murder and criminal possession of a weapon following a shooting that took the life of his victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peekskill Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|5 hr
|33stenbrian
|1
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Denise
|5
|Police Blotter: Incidents Around Port Chester (Jul '12)
|Mar 25
|Oliver961
|5
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Mar 25
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|Westchester judge resigns after investigation (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|GLADIO
|13
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|Anonymous
|59
|Loading them Up (Mar '07)
|Mar 18
|Donald J Wump
|90
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC