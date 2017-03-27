Shooter Pleads Guilty To Ambush Murder Of Peekskill Man

A 22-year-old man from White Plains has pleaded guilty to murder for his role in a fatal ambush shooting that took the life of a Peekskill man last year. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. announced that Aaron George has pleaded guilty to individual counts of murder and criminal possession of a weapon following a shooting that took the life of his victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peekskill Daily Voice.