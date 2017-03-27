Senator Latimer Launches Race For Westchester County Executive
State Sen. George Latimer, a Democrat from Rye, said he will challenge County Legislator Kenneth Jenkins of Yonkers for the Democratic nomination for county executive at the party's May 10 convention in White Plains but would not force a primary if he is not selected. Latimer said he's been encouraged to run by Democratic Party leaders and locally-elected Democrats like County Legislator Catherine Parker of Rye and Mamaroneck Councilman Tom Murphy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cortlandt Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid this ossining body shop
|Thu
|Betsey G
|1
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|Wed
|33stenbrian
|1
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Mar 27
|Denise
|5
|Police Blotter: Incidents Around Port Chester (Jul '12)
|Mar 25
|Oliver961
|5
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Mar 25
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|Westchester judge resigns after investigation (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|GLADIO
|13
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Gooch
|73
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC