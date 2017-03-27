Senator Latimer Launches Race For Wes...

Senator Latimer Launches Race For Westchester County Executive

Read more: The Cortlandt Daily Voice

State Sen. George Latimer, a Democrat from Rye, said he will challenge County Legislator Kenneth Jenkins of Yonkers for the Democratic nomination for county executive at the party's May 10 convention in White Plains but would not force a primary if he is not selected. Latimer said he's been encouraged to run by Democratic Party leaders and locally-elected Democrats like County Legislator Catherine Parker of Rye and Mamaroneck Councilman Tom Murphy.

