'Say No To FASNY' Coalition Formed To Fight White Plains School Development
Opponents of the proposed French American School of New York have significantly increased their efforts against the project with the formation of Say NO to FASNY, a growing coalition of area civic associations that currently represents more than 2,000 homeowners throughout White Plains. As part of the opposition effort, the coalition recently launched a new petition drive, website and social media campaign to further spread the word regarding the extensive and far-reaching negative impacts the project would create.
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Mar 9
|LAWYERS GONE WILD
|8
|Hillary coming to terms with her new life
|Mar 7
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel...
|Mar 4
|33stenbrian
|1
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Mar 4
|joni rodman
|3,380
|New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ...
|Mar 1
|33stenbrian
|1
|Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10)
|Feb 24
|D healey
|4
