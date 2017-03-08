'Say No To FASNY' Coalition Formed To...

'Say No To FASNY' Coalition Formed To Fight White Plains School Development

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

Opponents of the proposed French American School of New York have significantly increased their efforts against the project with the formation of Say NO to FASNY, a growing coalition of area civic associations that currently represents more than 2,000 homeowners throughout White Plains. As part of the opposition effort, the coalition recently launched a new petition drive, website and social media campaign to further spread the word regarding the extensive and far-reaching negative impacts the project would create.

