Richard J. Magyar, Sr.

Richard J. Magyar, Sr.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Born in White Plains, New York he was a United States Army veteran serving during WWII in battle of Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands. He later was a Drafting Engineer at the Oak Ridge K25 site and after relocating to Smyrna, he attended Stones River Baptist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15) 23 hr Denise 5
News Police Blotter: Incidents Around Port Chester (Jul '12) Mar 25 Oliver961 5
News Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic... Mar 25 A Man Named Lemcheck 19
News Westchester judge resigns after investigation (Jul '07) Mar 23 GLADIO 13
Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07) Mar 19 Anonymous 59
News Loading them Up (Mar '07) Mar 18 Donald J Wump 90
NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09) Mar 17 stepmad 55
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,269 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC