Police Seek Suspect Who Cashed $14K In Forged Westchester Checks
State Police at the Somers barracks are seeking the public's assistance as they search for a suspect in Westchester County wanted in connection a fraud investigation dating back to last year. Police said Wednesday that they are seeking a man that allegedly illegally cashed checks totaling nearly $15,000 from a White Plains business at a bank in Massachusetts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westchester judge resigns after investigation (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|GLADIO
|13
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|Anonymous
|59
|Loading them Up (Mar '07)
|Mar 18
|Donald J Wump
|90
|NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09)
|Mar 17
|stepmad
|55
|Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N...
|Mar 17
|333stenbrian
|1
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 15
|building seven
|4
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Mar 9
|LAWYERS GONE WILD
|8
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC