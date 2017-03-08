Police Arrest Suspect In Possession Of Stolen Car In Scarsdale
A New Rochelle man took police in Scarsdale on a wild chase last week through several backyards after being busted with a car that had been reported stolen in Mount Vernon. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, police were dispatched to the corner of Post and Dickel Road, following reports of an abandoned car.
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|1 hr
|LAWYERS GONE WILD
|8
|Hillary coming to terms with her new life
|Tue
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel...
|Mar 4
|33stenbrian
|1
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Mar 4
|joni rodman
|3,380
|New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ...
|Mar 1
|33stenbrian
|1
|Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10)
|Feb 24
|D healey
|4
