Parker v. Sack on Rye Playland
In a statement former Rye City Councilperson Catherine Parker and now county pol Catherine Parker , she attacks Rye Mayor Joe Sack and the city suit against Westchester County on Rye Playland. The suit, now dismissed was a "massive waste of taxpayer money" according to Parker who also, pointing to Sack, said "the Mayor felt the need to enter into completely avoidable litigation".
