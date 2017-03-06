Ossining's Mike Risko Music Named Wes...

Ossining's Mike Risko Music Named Westchester 'Outstanding Family Business'

Mike Risko, of Mike Risko Music in Ossining, was recognized as the owner of one of Westchester County's most outstanding family-owned businesses at an awards ceremony in White Plains last week. The company, in business for 22 years as a music store, school and performing arts center, was one of 26 family-owned businesses in Westchester and Fairfield County, Conn., honored this year by Westfair Communications, Inc., publisher of the Westchester County Business Journal, Fairfield County Business Journal and WAG, a regional lifestyle magazine.

