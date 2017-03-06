Ossining's Mike Risko Music Named Westchester 'Outstanding Family Business'
Mike Risko, of Mike Risko Music in Ossining, was recognized as the owner of one of Westchester County's most outstanding family-owned businesses at an awards ceremony in White Plains last week. The company, in business for 22 years as a music store, school and performing arts center, was one of 26 family-owned businesses in Westchester and Fairfield County, Conn., honored this year by Westfair Communications, Inc., publisher of the Westchester County Business Journal, Fairfield County Business Journal and WAG, a regional lifestyle magazine.
