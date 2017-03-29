Opt Out Rate of White Plains Students on English Language...
OPT OUT RATE OF WHITE PLAINS STUDENTS ON ENGLISH LANGUAGE ASSESSMENTS: 16%-UP FROM 13% ONE YEAR AGO. 26.5% of 7th and 8TH GRADE STUDENTS DO NOT TAKE THE TEST A total of 520 of 3,256 Students in Grades 3 to 8 in the White Plains City Schools "opted-out" of the New York State English Language Assessment Tests Tuesday, a total of 16%.
