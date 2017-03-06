NYPA Announces Acceleration of Plans to Help NYS School Districts Tap into Solar Energy

The New York Power Authority announced today that the opportunity for school districts in New York State to "go solar" will be expedited with the selection of two additional solar power vendors. White Plains, NY - March 1, 2017 - The New York Power Authority announced today that the opportunity for school districts in New York State to "go solar" will be expedited with the selection of two additional solar power vendors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.