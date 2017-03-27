Next 'Drink & Draw' In Mamaroneck, Where Artists Sketch While Socializing
Drink and Draw, an innovative evening out that offers artists a chance to practice sketching a professional model while socializing, has gained a steady following along Westchester's Long Island Sound shore area, thanks to the New Rochelle Arts Collective. "'Drink and Draw; helps me out in more ways than one," said artist David Fragoso of New Rochelle, who frequents the events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|20 hr
|Denise
|5
|Police Blotter: Incidents Around Port Chester (Jul '12)
|Mar 25
|Oliver961
|5
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Mar 25
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|Westchester judge resigns after investigation (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|GLADIO
|13
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|Anonymous
|59
|Loading them Up (Mar '07)
|Mar 18
|Donald J Wump
|90
|NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09)
|Mar 17
|stepmad
|55
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC