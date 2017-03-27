New Details Emerge In Double-Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway Crash

State police said that 26-year-old White Plains resident James P. Campion, the driver, and 21-year-old Mount Vernon resident Pedro O. Mattos, the passenger, were killed after Campion lost control of a 1998 Honda Civic traveling southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh at a high rate of speed at around 12:18 a.m. Police said Campion attempted to navigate around an uninvolved vehicle, before he lost control of the car, striking the guide rail and then a tree. Campion was pronounced dead at the scene by the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office and Mattos was transported to the Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

