New Details Emerge In Double-Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway Crash
State police said that 26-year-old White Plains resident James P. Campion, the driver, and 21-year-old Mount Vernon resident Pedro O. Mattos, the passenger, were killed after Campion lost control of a 1998 Honda Civic traveling southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh at a high rate of speed at around 12:18 a.m. Police said Campion attempted to navigate around an uninvolved vehicle, before he lost control of the car, striking the guide rail and then a tree. Campion was pronounced dead at the scene by the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office and Mattos was transported to the Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ossining Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Avoid this ossining body shop
|Thu
|Betsey G
|1
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|Wed
|33stenbrian
|1
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Mar 27
|Denise
|5
|Police Blotter: Incidents Around Port Chester (Jul '12)
|Mar 25
|Oliver961
|5
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Mar 25
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|Westchester judge resigns after investigation (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|GLADIO
|13
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Gooch
|73
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC