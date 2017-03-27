Mount Vernon's Foundations in Feelings Wins Award

Foundations in Feelings, an early childhood program of the Guidance Center of Westchester, is being honored as Program of the Year by the Westchester Division of the New York State Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Women's Club of White Plains; it's at 305 Ridgeway, White Plains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Vernon Daily Voice.