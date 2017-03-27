Mamaroneck Students Organize Protest At County Offices In White Plains
Mamaroneck High School's Young Democrats will be protesting at 2 p.m. Sunday outside the County Office Building, 148 Marine Ave., White Plains. Co-sponsored by WESPAC and Westchester for Change, the rally will focus on the policies of "controversial" two-term Republican County Executive Rob Astorino, organizers said in a statement.
