Kevin Keane, Stepinac Trustee, Named Grand Marshal Of St. Patrick's Parade

White Plains resident Kevin J. Keane -- chairman of Stepinac High School's Board of Trustees, distinguished alumnus and prominent business leader -- was recently named the Grand Marshal of the 20th Annual White Plains St. Patrick's Day Parade, which will be held at noon on Saturday, March 11. The honor of leading one of the area's most popular parades celebrating the contributions of the Irish people to history and culture was bestowed on Keane at a recent installation ceremony held at Vintage Restaurant in White Plains. Members of the White Plains St. Patrick's Day Committee and special guests gathered for the festive occasion, which began with an invocation by Stepinac President Rev.

