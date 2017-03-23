Gedney Association Concerned About FA...

Gedney Association Concerned About FASNY Tactics prior to Council...

The White Plains Online Newspaper Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor 997-1607 [email protected] HAS FASNY CUT A SECRET DEAL WITH MAYOR ROACH'S ADMINISTRATION AND CITY STAFF? WHITE PLAINS NY, MARCH 10, 2017 - The Gedney Association, one of a growing list of civic associations opposed to the proposed French American School of New York project today questioned whether a "secret deal" has been made between FASNY and Mayor Roach's administration and City staff to supports its "alternative plan" to build a new school on the former Ridgeway Country Club property.

