Ex-Teacher From Mamaroneck School Gets Prison In Child Porn Case
A former religion teacher at the Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography -- including videos he had gotten mailed to the school where he worked -- will be spending some time behind bars. Lyle Kamlet, a Mount Vernon resident, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and three months in prison by Judge Kenneth M. Karas in federal court in White Plains, according to Preet Bharara, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ...
|22 hr
|33stenbrian
|1
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Mon
|StreetBrat
|3,379
|Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10)
|Feb 24
|D healey
|4
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|Feb 21
|tomas coughlin
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC