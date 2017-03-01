DryBar Blows Into White Plains

DryBar Blows Into White Plains

Ladies, it time to celebrate and toss those blow dryers in the drawer, Drybar has arrived in White Plains to save the hairstyles of women across the area. For those not in the know, Drybar is a uber popular salon blowing up across the nation where the employees do only one thing -- offer fabulous blow-outs.

