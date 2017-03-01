'Dissent Is Patriotic:' Activists Support Immigrants At White Plains Rally
Shouting, "This is what democracy looks like!" and carrying signs proclaiming "Dissent is patriotic," some 50 demonstrators protested President Trump's executive order on immigration Monday during a lunch-hour rally in downtown White Plains. The rally, at the fountain in Renaissance Plaza was organized by Social Justice Mondays, a coalition of groups that plans to hold demonstrations at the site every week to highlight a different social justice movement.
