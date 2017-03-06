Deputies searching for suspects who v...

Deputies searching for suspects who vandalized White Plains ball fields

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Anniston Star

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies on Saturday were working to discover who vandalized football and softball fields at White Plains High School overnight. Andy Ward, principal of the school, said by phone Saturday morning that the school's video surveillance shows several vehicles arriving at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

