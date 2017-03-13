County Executive Robert P. Astorino Kicks off Hudson Valley Restaurant Week at Benjamin Steakhouse
Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino today joined Janet Crawshaw, publisher of The Valley Table magazine with Benjamin Prelvukaj and Benjamin Sinanaj, owners of Benjamin Steakhouse, to kick off Hudson Valley Restaurant Week for Spring 2017. To kick off the event, the County Executive plated the "Astorino Sirloin" at Benjamin Steakhouse in White Plains.
