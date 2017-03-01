Cab Driver Assaulted, Robbed In Westchester, Police Say
Greenburgh police arrested one suspect and are in pursuit of another that reportedly robbed and assaulted a cab driver in Elmsford early on Friday morning. Shortly before 3 a.m. on Friday, March 3, police were dispatched to a Mobil station on Saw Mill River Road, where the driver alleged that she had been robbed by two passengers she had picked up in Yonkers.
