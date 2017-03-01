Cab Driver Assaulted, Robbed In Westc...

Cab Driver Assaulted, Robbed In Westchester, Police Say

16 hrs ago

Greenburgh police arrested one suspect and are in pursuit of another that reportedly robbed and assaulted a cab driver in Elmsford early on Friday morning. Shortly before 3 a.m. on Friday, March 3, police were dispatched to a Mobil station on Saw Mill River Road, where the driver alleged that she had been robbed by two passengers she had picked up in Yonkers.

