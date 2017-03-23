Burke, Blythedale Research Partnership Called 'Marriage Made In Heaven'
The Winifred Masterson Burke Medical Research Institute in White Plains will be collaborating with Blythdale Children's Hospital in the hopes of finding new and improved treatments for children with neurological conditions. Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla will be collaborating with the Winifred Masterson Burke Medical Research Institute in the hopes of finding new and improved treatments for children with neurological conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenburgh Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Blotter: Incidents Around Port Chester (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Oliver961
|5
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Sat
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|Westchester judge resigns after investigation (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|GLADIO
|13
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|Anonymous
|59
|Loading them Up (Mar '07)
|Mar 18
|Donald J Wump
|90
|NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09)
|Mar 17
|stepmad
|55
|Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N...
|Mar 17
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC