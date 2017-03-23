Burke, Blythedale Research Partnership Called 'Marriage Made In Heaven'

The Winifred Masterson Burke Medical Research Institute in White Plains will be collaborating with Blythdale Children's Hospital in the hopes of finding new and improved treatments for children with neurological conditions. Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla will be collaborating with the Winifred Masterson Burke Medical Research Institute in the hopes of finding new and improved treatments for children with neurological conditions.

