Blizzard Watch Issued For Monster Storm Headed Toward White Plains
A day after the start of Daylight Saving Time and just a week from the first day of spring, the most significant snowstorm of the winter of 2016-17 is expected to barrel into the Hudson Valley Monday night. The major Nor'easter, expected to arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday, will bring with it heavy snow and gusty winds that could lead to power outages.
