Blind Brook Junior Wins Jewish Commitment Award
Congregation Sulam Yaakov in Larchmont recently announced the selection of local Jewish teen advocates Karen Bender and Aliza Waxman as its 2017 Jewish Commitment Award recipients. "Both Karen and Aliza have committed themselves to the values of service and learning which Sulam Yaakov holds so dear," said Rabbi Alfredo Borodowski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Port Chester Daily Voice.
