Bill Mooney Steps Down As Westchester's Economic Development Director
After nearly a decade serving as a key member in Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino's administration, Director of Economic Development William M. Mooney, III is stepping down from his position to take a job in banking. On Friday, Mooney told Daily Voice what he told Astorino more than a month ago: he is resigning from the position he has held since June 2014 to become the Senior Vice President Group Director at Signature Bank, based out of White Plains.
