Authorities Search For Missing Westchester Teen

Law enforcement agencies are seeking the community's assistance in locating a Hawthorne teenager that has been missing for nearly a month. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Mount Pleasant Town Police Department have issued a missing person report for 15-year-old Denis Guaman-Lliguicota, who has been missing since Feb. 13. The teenager is described as a 5-foot Hispanic female, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Vernon Daily Voice.