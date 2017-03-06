Authorities Search For Missing Westch...

Authorities Search For Missing Westchester Teen

Read more: The Mount Vernon Daily Voice

Law enforcement agencies are seeking the community's assistance in locating a Hawthorne teenager that has been missing for nearly a month. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Mount Pleasant Town Police Department have issued a missing person report for 15-year-old Denis Guaman-Lliguicota, who has been missing since Feb. 13. The teenager is described as a 5-foot Hispanic female, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Read more at The Mount Vernon Daily Voice.

White Plains, NY

