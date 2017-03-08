Astorino Sizzles Steak To Kick Off Hudson Valley Restaurant Week
County Executive Rob Astorino helped serve up steak on Tuesday at Benjamin Steakhouse in Hartsdale to kick off Hudson Valley Restaurant Week. Astorino was joined by joined Janet Crawshaw, publisher of The Valley Table magazine as well as the Steakhouse's owners, Benjamin Prelvukaj and Benjamin Sinanaj.
