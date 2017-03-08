Astorino Sizzles Steak To Kick Off Hu...

Astorino Sizzles Steak To Kick Off Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The North Salem Daily Voice

County Executive Rob Astorino helped serve up steak on Tuesday at Benjamin Steakhouse in Hartsdale to kick off Hudson Valley Restaurant Week. Astorino was joined by joined Janet Crawshaw, publisher of The Valley Table magazine as well as the Steakhouse's owners, Benjamin Prelvukaj and Benjamin Sinanaj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The North Salem Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? 10 hr LAWYERS GONE WILD 8
News Hillary coming to terms with her new life Mar 7 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel... Mar 4 33stenbrian 1
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 3
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Mar 4 joni rodman 3,380
News New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ... Mar 1 33stenbrian 1
News Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10) Feb 24 D healey 4
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC