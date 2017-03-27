Astorino: No topic off limits at town...

Astorino: No topic off limits at town hall meeting

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting tonight in Port Chester. Astorino plans to speak about initiatives impacting the Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting tonight in Port Chester, just a few weeks after what turned out to be a raucous town hall event in White Plains.

