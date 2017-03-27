ArtsWestchester Lands $75,000 State Grant For Women's Suffrage Exhibits
ArtsWestchester in White Plains announced that it has received a $75,000 grant as part of New York State's Round Six of the REDC Awards. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the grant as part of more than $700 million in economic and community development funding awarded throughout the state through this initiative, according to a release from ArtsWestchester.
