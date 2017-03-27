ABE Opportunity Grants established to provide funding for urgent legal needs

The American Bar Endowment has launched a new grant program to help local, state and national organizations meet urgent legal needs. The ABE Opportunity Grants program is intended to "support new, boots-on-the-ground, innovative projects that address issues of critical importance to the public and the legal profession," ABE president J. Anthony Patterson Jr. told his members in a letter describing the organization's 2017 grants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.