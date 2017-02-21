White Plains Teen Accused Of Stealing Packages Busted In Rye Brook

Two of the three teenagers that were accused of stealing packages from a home in Scarsdale earlier this month have been arrested again by police in Rye Brook on similar charges. At approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, patrol officers in Scarsdale reported that they observed a teenager - who was later identified as 19-year-old Orange County resident Sebastian Garcia - running down the driveway of a Montrose Road home with a package - taken from the from the front of the property - and entering a gray four-door sedan parked out front.

