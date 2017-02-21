White Plains Teen Accused Of Stealing...

White Plains Teen Accused Of Stealing Packages Busted In Rye Brook

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The White Plains Daily Voice

Two of the three teenagers that were accused of stealing packages from a home in Scarsdale earlier this month have been arrested again by police in Rye Brook on similar charges. At approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, patrol officers in Scarsdale reported that they observed a teenager - who was later identified as 19-year-old Orange County resident Sebastian Garcia - running down the driveway of a Montrose Road home with a package - taken from the from the front of the property - and entering a gray four-door sedan parked out front.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10) Fri D healey 4
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont Feb 21 tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
News New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering... Feb 15 333stenbrian 1
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) Feb 11 zima 369
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) Feb 10 downs 97
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Feb 9 Mani singh 56
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC