White Plains Reviews Plan To Convert Old AT&T Building To Apartments

The Common Council, which last week got a peek at preliminary plans for the proposed project, Monday sent it on to various departments and commissions for review, according to Karen Pasquale, spokesperson for Mayor Tom Roach. Plans call for the boxy 12-story building at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and North Broadway to be turned into 245 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom rental units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.