White Plains Reviews Plan To Convert Old AT&T Building To Apartments
The Common Council, which last week got a peek at preliminary plans for the proposed project, Monday sent it on to various departments and commissions for review, according to Karen Pasquale, spokesperson for Mayor Tom Roach. Plans call for the boxy 12-story building at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and North Broadway to be turned into 245 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom rental units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Mon
|Peter
|368
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Sun
|CURLEY
|6
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
|Trump election documentaries prove popular at S...
|Feb 3
|et5uuetr
|1
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|102
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC