White Plains Man Killed In I-287 Crash

State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took the life of a 52-year-old White Plains resident on Monday night. State Police said Tuesday morning that Josaias S. Fernandez was operating his motorcycle on I-287 in White Plains when he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a fatal crash.

