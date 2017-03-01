What Do You Love About Westchester? N...

What Do You Love About Westchester? New ERA Agents Share Their Reasons

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Mount Pleasant Daily Voice

No matter the recent trends, when buying and selling real estate it's still all about location. That's exactly why Westchester County shines; from city convenience to rural escape, Westchester based ERA Insite Realty Services is helping homeowners discover - or re-discover - one of the country's most unique places to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Pleasant Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Rochelle Woman, 30, Charged With Murdering ... 5 hr 33stenbrian 1
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Mon StreetBrat 3,379
News Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10) Feb 24 D healey 4
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont Feb 21 tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
News New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering... Feb 15 333stenbrian 1
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) Feb 11 zima 369
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC