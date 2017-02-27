Westchester Members Encouraged To #As...

Westchester Members Encouraged To #AskAstorino Anything

With rising tensions over immigration, discrimination and deportation, Monday evening's "Ask Astorino" Town Hall meeting is expected to diverge from Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino's planned agenda. The Feb. 27 town hall meeting begins at 7 p.m. at White Plains City Hall at 255 Main St. According to his press spokesmen, Astorino plans to give a 20-minute overview of his annual budget designed to "provide tax relief, preserve essential services and promote economic development."

