Westchester Catholic Schools Among State's Best In New Rankings

Niche.com, an online ranking and review site, has released its 2017 list of the 100 best Catholic high schools in the state. Three schools in Westchester made it into Niche.com's Top 10: Rye's School of the Holy Child , The Ursuline School in New Rochelle , and Iona Preparatory School, K-12 .

