Two indicted for murder of 'Mafia hitman'

Two mobsters face multiple life sentences for the execution-style murder of rival 'Mafia hitman' who cops called a 'stone-cold killer' Two mobsters face three life sentences and number of additional charges in the execution-style death of a rival gangster in 2013. Christopher Londonio, 43, and Terrance Caldwell, 58, allegedly shot Michael Meldish in the head while he sat in his car in the Bronx, which prosecutors attribute to beef between 'families' of La Cosa Nostra - also known as the Italian Mob.

