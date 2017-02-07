Trump election documentaries prove popular at Sundance Film Festival
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Millbury story from Thursday Feb 2, titled Trump election documentaries prove popular at Sundance Film Festival. In it, The Daily Millbury reports that:
If there was anything that rocked the 2017 Sundance Film Festival more than the snow - by one account, 55 inches fell during the 11-day event, including 20 inches in one day - it was the election of President Donald Trump.Sure, a renewed sense of political activism energized the fest. But the director of the documentary "The New Radical" had to reshoot his film's ending.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
|
#1 Friday Feb 3
dgjufjfghg
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|23 hr
|Peter
|368
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Sun
|CURLEY
|6
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|102
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
|Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu...
|Jan 21
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|89
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC