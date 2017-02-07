Tonight: White Plains Speaker Cites Importance Of Constitutional Convention
The topic may sound dull and unimportant, but in these tumultuous, changing times -- it may be time for a Constitutional Convention. That's one line of thought presented by the League of Women Voters of White Plains which has invited the public to attend an information program Tuesday, Feb. 7 on whether to convene a New York State Constitutional Convention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Mon
|Peter
|368
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Sun
|CURLEY
|6
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
|Trump election documentaries prove popular at S...
|Feb 3
|et5uuetr
|1
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|102
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC