The Westchester In White Plains Hires New General Manager

The Westchester in White Plains, one of Westchester County's premier shopping destinations, has named Steven Sayers as its new general manager to oversee operations. Sayers comes to Westchester from Brea, Calif., where he was general manager of the Brea Mall, a super-regional shopping center in Orange County, Calif., that recently completed a multimillion-dollar renovation.

