The Westchester In White Plains Dishes On New Eateries
A collection of eclectic eateries - including some of Manhattan's and Connecticut's most popular and notable casual dining hot spots - announced that they will join the mall's new Savor Westchester 350-seat dining venue, part of a multimillion-dollar enhancement completed last year. Mall owner Simon announced this week that Whitmans New York, Mighty Quinn's Barbeque, Juice Generation, Tomato & Co., and coffee shop Bluestone Lane will be part of the new Savor Westchester when it opens in April, with the Japanese-casual concept Hai Street Kitchen joining this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peekskill Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Feb 9
|CURLEY
|7
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC