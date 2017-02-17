The Westchester In White Plains Dishe...

The Westchester In White Plains Dishes On New Eateries

Friday Feb 17

A collection of eclectic eateries - including some of Manhattan's and Connecticut's most popular and notable casual dining hot spots - announced that they will join the mall's new Savor Westchester 350-seat dining venue, part of a multimillion-dollar enhancement completed last year. Mall owner Simon announced this week that Whitmans New York, Mighty Quinn's Barbeque, Juice Generation, Tomato & Co., and coffee shop Bluestone Lane will be part of the new Savor Westchester when it opens in April, with the Japanese-casual concept Hai Street Kitchen joining this summer.

