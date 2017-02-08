Stewart-Cousins Hosts Westchester Resistance Rally
Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins partnered with a diverse coalition of community organizations to host the Westchester Resistance Rally at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University in White Plains on Saturday. New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman appeared as a special guest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.
