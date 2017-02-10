Stepinac Students Collect More Than 2...

Stepinac Students Collect More Than 25,000 Cans Of Food During SOUPer Bowl

Archbishop Stepinac High School students of White Plains recently pitched in to help feed the hungry and homeless by collecting more than 25,000 cans of food and other items for the school's annual food drive known as SOUPer Bowl. The students reached that number by the deadline of Super Bowl Sunday, once again meeting the school's massive food drive.

