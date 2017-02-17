Some Neighbors Of FASNY School Project Happy About Court Ruling Against Foe

For years, neighbors of proposed construction of a new French-American School on a golf course in White Plains were vocal opponents of the project. White Plains Neighbors ACT released the following statement on Friday, reacting to an Appellate Court ruling in favor of the French-American School of New York : "On behalf of the thousand plus members of White Plains Neighbors ACT, we are thrilled by the City's and FASNY's victory against the Gedney Association in Appellate Court Wednesday."

