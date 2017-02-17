Some Neighbors Of FASNY School Project Happy About Court Ruling Against Foe
For years, neighbors of proposed construction of a new French-American School on a golf course in White Plains were vocal opponents of the project. White Plains Neighbors ACT released the following statement on Friday, reacting to an Appellate Court ruling in favor of the French-American School of New York : "On behalf of the thousand plus members of White Plains Neighbors ACT, we are thrilled by the City's and FASNY's victory against the Gedney Association in Appellate Court Wednesday."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Feb 11
|zima
|369
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Feb 9
|CURLEY
|7
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC