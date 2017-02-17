Removing Westchester Ice and Snow: Gr...

Removing Westchester Ice and Snow: Green Alternatives

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Loop

If you're putting down salt or sand on ice or snowy sidewalks and driveways, there are some negative consequences to consider, according to environmental experts, and some natural alternatives. First, the salt and sand can damage nearby plants by affecting the nutrient balance in the soil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Loop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Wed Gooch 73
News New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering... Wed 333stenbrian 1
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) Feb 11 zima 369
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) Feb 10 downs 97
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Feb 9 Mani singh 56
Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? Feb 9 CURLEY 7
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Feb 3 Anonymous 3
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC